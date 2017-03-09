Lydia Ko makes cute "backyard" commercial for LPGA's new New Zealand event

The LPGA Tour is coming to Lydia Ko's backyard this fall for the McKayson New Zealand Women's Open. So to promote the event, the World No. 1 filmed a commercial that entails her playing through backyards in her home country. Get it?

Ko is a three-time winner of the tournament, which was previously part of the Ladies European Tour schedule. This will be the first LPGA or PGA Tour event to take place in New Zealand -- and it's off to a good start with this cute spot:

Although, we might have to check with the USGA on whether Ko taking free relief from a dog dish is legal.

RELATED: A comprehensive guide to the USGA's new proposed rules

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS