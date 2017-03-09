PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman reacts after his putt on the ninth green to end his round during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Valspar Championship

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
NFL

Our advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate on golf

3 hours ago
170309-lydia-ko.png
LPGA

Lydia Ko makes cute "backyard" commercial for LPGA's new New Zealand event

4 hours ago
LPGA4 hours ago

Lydia Ko makes cute "backyard" commercial for LPGA's new New Zealand event

By

The LPGA Tour is coming to Lydia Ko's backyard this fall for the McKayson New Zealand Women's Open. So to promote the event, the World No. 1 filmed a commercial that entails her playing through backyards in her home country. Get it?

Ko is a three-time winner of the tournament, which was previously part of the Ladies European Tour schedule. This will be the first LPGA or PGA Tour event to take place in New Zealand -- and it's off to a good start with this cute spot:

Although, we might have to check with the USGA on whether Ko taking free relief from a dog dish is legal.

RELATED: A comprehensive guide to the USGA's new proposed rules

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJaye Marie Green practices for the LPGA's seaso…
    The LoopRickie Fowler has a fridge full of pimento cheese s…
    The LoopWatch a giant gator carry a big fish in its mouth a…