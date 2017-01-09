lydia-ko-cme-group-tour-championship-sunday.jpg
Lydia Ko launches golf fashion line, signs with Ecco

Lydia Ko enters 2017 with a new caddie, coach and equipment. Appears the World No. 1 is adding another change to her arsenal. The 19 year old announced on Monday she has a three-year partnership with McKayson, one that will launch her own golf fashion line. Ko will play an integral part in the design process, and is expected to flaunt her apparel at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open next month.

"It's only been four years since I became a professional and to be able to have my own apparel line at this time in my career is a tremendous honor," Ko said in a statement. "I hope this relationship will last for a long time."

McKayson is a South Korean sportswear company. It's already dipped its toes in the golf world by sponsoring the LPGA's New Zealand Women's Open.

In other endorsement news, Ko also signed with Ecco Golf, agreeing earlier in the week to wear the company's shoes, as well as brandish the Ecco logo on her collar. Ko will likely wear the ECCO BIOM G2 model.

