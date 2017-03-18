Lydia Ko birdies last six holes, shoots 29 on back nine

Lydia Ko birdied her last six holes to shoot 63, including a 29 – yes 29! – on the back nine of the Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix in the third round of the Founders Cup.

She shot 68 and 69 in the first two rounds, and now sits at 16-under par, with several players still on the course. Still, she will have given herself an opportunity going into the final round on Sunday.

Ko, who has changed her coach, clubs, and caddie this year, made nine birdie putt, but the putt that stood out was to save par on 12. It set off her string of birdies.

“Almost no matter how you're playing, I think it's almost more important to hole those par putts,” said Lydia Ko. “Then you're able to keep yourself, be steady, and when the birdie opportunity comes, you know you can putt in the more pressured positions.”

Scores have been low all week in Arizona. The cut was five under, the lowest cut in LPGA history. Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda’s younger sister, shot 64 in her third round. She, too, is at 16-under. As this post is being written, Korda and Ko are tied for third, three behind Anna Nordqvist, who’s at 19 under.