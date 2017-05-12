THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
The Players

Players Championship 2017: Spend an hour on No. 17 and you'll see a LOT of crazy things

2 hours ago
170512-zac-blair-th.png
Meltdowns

Players Championship 2017: Zac Blair just had his own "Tin Cup" moment on No. 17

3 hours ago
Four-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda flew more than 130,000 miles last year to tournaments worldwide.
Improving Your Long Game

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

3 hours ago
Improving Your Long Game3 hours ago

LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

Four-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda flew more than 130,000 miles last year to tournaments worldwide.
Bob CroslinFour-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda flew more than 130,000 miles last year to tournaments worldwide.

You know that feeling when you get off a plane and your body is heavy and you're totally exhausted? When you fly as much as I do, you figure out ways to combat the fatigue and illness that can follow long flights. Maybe my tips can help you.

•••

WATER ISN'T A HAZARD

Best thing you can do on a travel day: Hydrate. Drink water the day before the flight, on the way to the airport, on the plane and after the flight. Most people don't drink enough water during a normal day. It's even more true on a travel day. When I'm on the flight, I'll add some vitamin C, too. By drinking enough, you're helping your body cope with the stress of travel, and you'll get off the plane feeling fresh.

•••

SQUEEZE YOUR FEET

I always wear compression socks on flights. These help with circulation and keep your legs from feeling puffy and heavy. I also take one baby aspirin every six hours on long flights. It keeps you from feeling achy.

•••

TRICK YOURSELF

If you're landing in another time zone, fool your body by setting your clocks to the local time where you're going. My flights usually have me landing in the morning, so I make sure I sleep a lot on the plane. That way when I land, it makes me think, It's time to work now; it's daytime.

•••

DON'T LIE DOWN FOR LONG

I do a little workout after I've arrived to help my body feel awake. While I'm dealing with the time change, I like to work in an hour-long nap in the afternoon. The important thing about napping is not overdoing it. Don't take a nap and then fall back asleep. You'll never adjust to the new time zone, and you'll miss all the fun of the new place you've just traveled to. —Interviewed by Keely Levins

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

LPGA: Bunker Challenge

More from The Loop

Show More
Related
The LoopFitness Friday: How to keep jet lag from ruining yo…
The LoopFitness Friday: How to keep jet lag from ruining yo…
UncategorizedFitness Friday: How To Keep Jet Lag From Ruining Yo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection