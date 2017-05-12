LPGA star Jessica Korda's advice for frequent fliers

You know that feeling when you get off a plane and your body is heavy and you're totally exhausted? When you fly as much as I do, you figure out ways to combat the fatigue and illness that can follow long flights. Maybe my tips can help you.

•••

WATER ISN'T A HAZARD

Best thing you can do on a travel day: Hydrate. Drink water the day before the flight, on the way to the airport, on the plane and after the flight. Most people don't drink enough water during a normal day. It's even more true on a travel day. When I'm on the flight, I'll add some vitamin C, too. By drinking enough, you're helping your body cope with the stress of travel, and you'll get off the plane feeling fresh.

•••

SQUEEZE YOUR FEET

I always wear compression socks on flights. These help with circulation and keep your legs from feeling puffy and heavy. I also take one baby aspirin every six hours on long flights. It keeps you from feeling achy.

•••

TRICK YOURSELF

If you're landing in another time zone, fool your body by setting your clocks to the local time where you're going. My flights usually have me landing in the morning, so I make sure I sleep a lot on the plane. That way when I land, it makes me think, It's time to work now; it's daytime.

•••

DON'T LIE DOWN FOR LONG

I do a little workout after I've arrived to help my body feel awake. While I'm dealing with the time change, I like to work in an hour-long nap in the afternoon. The important thing about napping is not overdoing it. Don't take a nap and then fall back asleep. You'll never adjust to the new time zone, and you'll miss all the fun of the new place you've just traveled to. —Interviewed by Keely Levins

