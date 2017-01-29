SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jon Rahm, 22, the latest to join PGA Tour youth brigade in the winner's circle

3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Farmers Insurance Open

4 hours ago
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 29: Lexi Thompson of the United States congratulates Brittany Lincicome of the United States after Lincicome won a playoff on the eighteenth hole to win the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on January 29, 2017 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Golf World

LPGA: Brittany Lincicome beats Lexi Thompson in a playoff after Stacy Lewis' late stumble

4 hours ago
Golf World4 hours ago

LPGA: Brittany Lincicome beats Lexi Thompson in a playoff after Stacy Lewis' late stumble

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 29: Lexi Thompson of the United States congratulates Brittany Lincicome of the United States after Lincicome won a playoff on the eighteenth hole to win the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on January 29, 2017 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 29: Lexi Thompson of the United States congratulates Brittany Lincicome of the United States after Lincicome won a playoff on the eighteenth hole to win the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on January 29, 2017 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In four of the past five years, Britanny Lincicome hasn't won an LPGA event. But the talented 31-year-old made sure early on that she won't suffer the same fate in 2017.

With a birdie on the first playoff hole, Lincicome beat Lexi Thompson to win the LPGA's season opener at the Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic.

“I worked hard this off-season," Lincicome told reporters in the Bahamas after picking up her seventh career LPGA title. My putting hasn't been as well as it has this week, but hopefully that continues and it's awesome.”

Both Lincicome and Thompson finished at 26 under par in regulation, one shot shy of tying the LPGA record for a 72-hole score in relation to par. Thompson failed to birdie the par-5 18th hole both times she played it on Sunday.

One shot behind them was Stacy Lewis, who continued her trend of close calls. Lewis now has 28 top 10s since her last victory in 2014. She had a share of the lead in the final round until making triple bogey on the 14th hole.

Gerina Piller finished fourth and Nelly Korda, the younger sister of LPGA winner Jessica Korda, finished T-5 in her first LPGA event as a pro. It also marked the first time that Americans finished one through five at an LPGA tournament since the 2011 Canadian Women's Open.

The final leader board capped off a week in which Thompson made some history of her own on Friday. With a 61 on the par-73 Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island, Thompson's 12 under round was the LPGA's second-best round ever in terms of score in relation to par -- only bested by Annika Sorenstam's 59 (13 under) at the 2001 Standard Register Ping.

RELATED: These cool photos of Lexi Thompson were not easy to take

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopLexi Thompson flirts with a 59 -- on a par 73(!)
    The LoopA year ago, Stacy Lewis led a back-nine charge that…
    The LoopJaye Marie Green practices for the LPGA's seaso…