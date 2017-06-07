The Best Golf Courses in Louisiana

(1) The C.C. of Louisiana, Baton Rouge (2) Squire Creek C.C., Choudrant (4) Oakbourne C.C., Lafayette (3) The Bluffs On Thompson Creek, St. Francisville ★ (8) Koasati Pines G.C., Kinder ★ (5) TPC Louisiana (18th hole pictured above), Avondale ★ (New) Money Hill G. & C.C., Abita Springs (7) Gray Plantation G.C., Lake Charles ★ (New) Contraband Bayou G.C., Lake Charles ★ (New) The C.C. At The Golden Nugget, Lake Charles ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.