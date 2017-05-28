Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

Loser buys. That's the way a typical bet -- golf or other -- goes. But loser. . . bows? That's a new one.

And we have the European Tour to thank for it.

In the final round at the BMW PGA Championship, apparently playing partners Pablo Larrazabal and Haotong Li came up with these interesting stakes as a way to give their early tee time a bit more drama. Li lost, so he had to pay up bow down. Check it out:

And here's a different angel of what has to be the most interesting side bet of the season:

Actually, both golfers played great. Li fired a 67, but was nipped by Larrazabal's 66, the low round at Wentworth so far this week. Maybe this Memorial Day weekend your usual foursome should ditch playing a boring $2 Nassau.

