Euro Tour Shenanigans

Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

By
3 hours ago

Loser buys. That's the way a typical bet -- golf or other -- goes. But loser. . . bows? That's a new one.

And we have the European Tour to thank for it.

In the final round at the BMW PGA Championship, apparently playing partners Pablo Larrazabal and Haotong Li came up with these interesting stakes as a way to give their early tee time a bit more drama. Li lost, so he had to pay up bow down. Check it out:

And here's a different angel of what has to be the most interesting side bet of the season:

Actually, both golfers played great. Li fired a 67, but was nipped by Larrazabal's 66, the low round at Wentworth so far this week. Maybe this Memorial Day weekend your usual foursome should ditch playing a boring $2 Nassau.

RELATED: European Tour gives kid the best birthday present ever

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Loser. . . bows? European Tour pros come up with the most interesting side bet of the season

3 hours ago
Golf Crime

Please help find the two monsters involved in kicking and shooting a goose on a golf course

May 27, 2017
Best Birthday Ever

Watch a 9-year-old boy get the best birthday surprise ever thanks to a foursome of European...

May 26, 2017
First Golfers

Watch Barack Obama three-putt on the 18th hole at St. Andrews, still get a nice ovation from...

May 26, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch this golfer get REALLY creative to hit a shot from a tough spot

May 26, 2017
Fights

Famous duos that couldn't stand each other

May 26, 2017
You're Welcome

A beer-friendly ranking of Memorial Day games

May 25, 2017
Movies

Adam Sandler (yes, THAT Adam Sandler) is an early Oscar frontrunner

May 25, 2017
Out of context?

Victor Cruz claims he didn't say what he was recorded saying

May 25, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch college baseball players practice their putting while a teammate gets interviewed

May 25, 2017
The Gronk Files

Rob Gronkowski's off-season odyssey now includes a music video sushi sex party

May 25, 2017
Golf Style

8 golf shorts you can wear to the beach

May 25, 2017
Family Matters

Why Jordan Spieth might put his brother to work as his caddie after he graduates college

May 24, 2017
You're Welcome

The Indy 500: A Primer on What a Shocking Percentage of America Will Be Attending on Sunday

May 24, 2017
TV Dramas

Charles Barkley threatens to throw a chicken wing at Shaq's "fat-a**" in awkward...

May 24, 2017
T & A

An unofficial ranking of the most NSFW GoDaddy commercials ever

May 24, 2017
Great Moments In Golf

Watch Phil Mickelson's classic exchange with "1920s Reporter Guy" at Colonial

May 24, 2017
Celebrity

Justin Thomas lived his day with the New York Mets to its fullest

May 23, 2017
Related
The LoopTiger Woods prop bets, Paige Spiranac gives a golf …
The LoopMove over Phil Mickelson, this European Tour pro is…
The LoopKangaroos interrupt play at the European Tour event…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection