Los Angeles Country Club (North)

Los Angeles, Calif. / 7,236 yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.4989
2017-23-Los-Angeles-CC-North-Course-hole-1.jpg
Courtesy of Los Angeles CC

23. Los Angeles Country Club (North)

George C. Thomas Jr. (1921)/George C. Thomas Jr. & William P. Bell (R. 1927)/Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner & Geoff Shackelford (R. 2010)

It's on the edge of Tinsel Town, but the architecture of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club has been solid gold ever since its 2010 restoration by architect Gil Hanse, his associate Jim Wagner and their colleague Geoff Shackelford. It matters not that Hanse's team didn't replicate the bunkering style of original architect George C. Thomas, but rather the more visually exciting style of Thomas's associate, William P. Bell. The hole strategies will play sensationally when LA North hosts the 2017 Walker Cup and the 2023 U.S. Open.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1966. Highest ranking: No. 15, 1989-90. Previous ranking: No. 26

Panelist comments:
“Unbelievable mounding and sloping for a course in the middle of Los Angeles. You wouldn't expect LACC to be in the middle of the city, but with the new changes and the opening up of vistas of the skyline -- the course plays into its roots.”

“Some of the best, most natural-looking bunkering I've seen in the United States. From the fairway bunkering up to the green complexes, the re-revamping really gave LACC an impressive facelift. I hadn't played here in 15 years, and I was totally impressed.”

“George Thomas at his best. Every hole stands alone as a great one. Character with every shot. The use of the land -- the twists and turns and rising and falling add to the charm."

“Can't wait until the course hosts the Walker Cup and the U.S. Open. The backdrop of downtown Los Angeles from one angle, and the Hollywood Hills from another makes the aesthetics just perfect for championship golf.”

Courtesy of Los Angeles CC

Hole No. 1

Courtesy of Los Angeles CC

Hole No. 4

Courtesy of Los Angeles CC

Hole No. 9

Courtesy of Los Angeles CC

Hole No. 15

