Lorena Ochoa to make a one-tournament comeback, at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play

Lorena Ochoa, who was No. 1 in the Rolex Ranking when she retired in 2010, is making a comeback. Sort of.

Ochoa, 35, who hasn’t played an LPGA tournament since 2012, said on Sunday that she would play a single event, the Lorena Ochoa Match Play scheduled for May 4-7 in Mexico City, the Associated Press reported.

Ochoa, who will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year, had won 27 times on the LPGA, including two major championships, when she announced her retirement in April, 2010.

A mother of three, Ochoa played in one event in 2012, in the Lorena Ochoa Invitational, and tied for 18th.

