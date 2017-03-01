SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Paula Creamer of the USA poses during a photo call prior to the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions at the Sentosa Golf Club on February 27, 2017 in Singapore. Players were invited to &#39;Own The Stage&#39; prior to the tournament, which will be hosted on the new Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club March 2-5, the 10th anniversary of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions. (Photo by Russel Wong/HSBC via Getty Images)
Viral Video

Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

18 minutes ago
170301-graham-delaet-th.png
Rules Issues

Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

24 minutes ago
Augusta-National-security.jpg
Twitter

A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
Viral Video18 minutes ago

Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

By

Golf is a sport filled with traditions, and perhaps no custom is as sacred as the WGC-HSBC Champions promotional shoot. From banging on drums, sword fights and capes, the event never fails to produce delightful imagery. To those who find as much charm in the photos as we do, you're in luck: apparently the HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's championship, too.

The HSBC Women’s Champions kicks off this week in Singapore, with 23 of the sport's top 25 players in attendance. But just in case that firepower doesn't light your flames, this amazingly absurd laser show should do the trick:

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely in the mood for some Top Golf.

While the video does earn a round of applause, it still falls short of the crème de la crème of HSBC photo-ops:

Getty Images

Something to shoot for next year, we suppose.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopShould golf evaluate its relationship with Donald T…
    The LoopRon Sirak wins Media Excellence honor at LPGA award…
    The LoopFirst female golfer withdraws from Olympics, citing…