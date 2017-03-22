World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play - Round One
Watch Soren Kjeldsen take down Rory McIlroy with this near hole-in-one

2 hours ago
Tour Tales

Pat Perez's story about the moment he turned pro is classic Pat Perez

3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 22: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 2nd hole of his match during round one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 22, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Drives for Days

Watch Rory McIlroy hit a 410-yard drive underneath a golf cart at the WGC-Match Play

4 hours ago
Tenuous Golf Connections5 hours ago

Local sportscaster reminds everyone Shooter McGavin lost to Happy Gilmore -- and Shooter isn't happy about it

By

The memory of a heartbreaking loss never truly goes away. And it's even tougher to forget when people keep bringing it up.

Such is life for Shooter McGavin, the misunderstood golfer (unfairly?) painted as the villain in Happy Gilmore. Oh, sure, Shooter looks tough, but he bleeds just like anyone else. And he's sick of being reminded about blowing that four-shot lead on the back nine of the 1996 Tour Championship.

RELATED: Shooter McGavin takes legendary photo with Tiger Woods

But 21 years after that fabled tournament movie was released, KOAM TV's Jacob Lenard recalled Shooter's meltdown during a recent sports segment (must have been a slow sports day in Joplin, Mo.). And Shooter -- now a popular Twitter personality -- wasn't happy about it.

Shooter also probably didn't appreciate co-anchor Doug Heady calling the occasion "a big day." Twice.

Both KOAM TV employees still have their jobs according to the station's website. Shooter doesn't have as much pull as he once did.

RELATED: Shooter McGavin officially named the best villain ever

