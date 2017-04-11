Listen to Sergio Garcia describe his first 24 hours as Masters champion

Sergio Garcia got four hours of sleep on Sunday night, then hopped on a plane to New York City for back-to-back media obligations. We caught up with him at the Empire State Building on Monday night, where he graciously (and exhaustedly) answered our questions about a wide range of topics -- everything from what it's like to be Masters champ to the secret of a perfect golf game to describing Augusta National in just one word.

Watch the Masters champ chat on Monday evening:

A few takeaways:

Garcia is very proud of his new Masters tie and the way he knotted it. He plans on wearing his green jacket a LOT, including -- possibly -- to his wedding. Winning the Masters on what would've been Seve Ballesteros' birthday made Garcia's victory that much sweeter. Garcia never doubted himself, even when he missed the short putt on the 72nd hole. The idea of being the 2017 Masters champion hasn't quite sunk in yet. And when it does, we're certain it'll feel amazing.

Also, Angela Akins shared snippets of her fiancee's first 24 hours as Masters champion:

Loading View on Instagram

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS