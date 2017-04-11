170411-sb2k17-th.png
(Not So) Breaking News

Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler & Co. kick off #SB2K17

2 hours ago
sergio-garcia-masters-2017-update.jpg
Television

The Masters had its lowest TV rating in 13 years. Why?

2 hours ago
170411-sergio-angela-th.jpg
The Grind

Sergio Garcia breaks his major curse, Snoop Dogg tries golf & John Daly smashes a drive off a beer can

3 hours ago
The Masters7 hours ago

Listen to Sergio Garcia describe his first 24 hours as Masters champion

By

Sergio Garcia got four hours of sleep on Sunday night, then hopped on a plane to New York City for back-to-back media obligations. We caught up with him at the Empire State Building on Monday night, where he graciously (and exhaustedly) answered our questions about a wide range of topics -- everything from what it's like to be Masters champ to the secret of a perfect golf game to describing Augusta National in just one word.

Watch the Masters champ chat on Monday evening:

A few takeaways:

  1. Garcia is very proud of his new Masters tie and the way he knotted it.

  2. He plans on wearing his green jacket a LOT, including -- possibly -- to his wedding.

  3. Winning the Masters on what would've been Seve Ballesteros' birthday made Garcia's victory that much sweeter.

  4. Garcia never doubted himself, even when he missed the short putt on the 72nd hole.

  5. The idea of being the 2017 Masters champion hasn't quite sunk in yet. And when it does, we're certain it'll feel amazing.

Also, Angela Akins shared snippets of her fiancee's first 24 hours as Masters champion:

Loading

View on Instagram

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopAfter McIlroy's meltdown, Green Jacket up for grabs
    The LoopAugusta National legend Jeff Knox to be inducted in…
    The LoopFrom Jordan Spieth to Augusta's weather, 5 ques…