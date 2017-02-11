PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Justin Rose takes a photo of Justin Timberlake as he just misses a hole-in-one on the seventh hole during Round Three of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Viral Video

Watch Justin Timberlake come THIS close to a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach

4 hours ago
Larry the Cable Guy Pebble fan
Celeb shots

Watch Larry the Cable Guy challenge a fan from the crowd to hit a putt at Pebble Beach

6 hours ago
Joe Buck
Fore

Listen to Joe Buck tell the story of the most dangerous shot he ever hit

7 hours ago
Fore7 hours ago

Listen to Joe Buck tell the story of the most dangerous shot he ever hit

Joe Buck
Joe Buck

For Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck, memories of playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am are like a return trip to heaven. Or, depending on which anecdote he's sharing, like revisiting the scene of a crime.

Buck played in multiple AT&Ts in the mid-2000s with Jay Delsing as his partner, usually with disastrous results. There were a few bright moments; he once reached the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach in two, which merited a smattering of applause from a small clutch of San Francisco Giants fans. But for the most part it was a lowlight reel of snap-hooked tee shots, foozled chips and ball-in-pocket pick-ups.

Safe in the living room of his home in a St. Louis suburb, he shared with us his most harrowing experience of all, an incident involving an approach shot at the 18th at Spyglass Hill. Even the family dog, Finley, reacts to the telling‹that¹s Finley, barking in the background.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

My Shot With Joe Buck

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopFox tabs Joe Buck and Greg Norman to anchor U.S. Op…
    The LoopWhy hair plugs(?) nearly kept Joe Buck from ever be…
    MagazineMy Shot: Joe Buck