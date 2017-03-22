Limited-edition shoe from adidas Golf is pimento-cheese inspired

The Masters Tournament upholds more traditions than any other major championship, and adidas Golf is honoring one of them by designing a limited-edition golf shoe. Starting April 3rd, 100 pairs of the Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost ($180) will be available only on adidasGolf.com.

The shoe has three key design features that clearly celebrate Augusta’s iconic $1.50 sandwich: its sockliner is printed with a pimento cheese design; its all-white upper celebrates the sandwich’s white bread; and subtle pops of green on its heel and sole pay homage to the tournament’s primary color. The shoe also comes with a green footwear bag, mirroring the plastic wrapper that covers the sandwich.

Just like all Crossknit Boost models, this limited-edition Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost has an upper that’s designed specifically for ultimate breathability, and an outsole that tweaks adidas’ Ultra Boost last—the company’s well-known running shoe—for a golfer’s needs.