AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 27: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 14th hole during his match with Rafa Cabrera-Bello of Spain in consolation match of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play at the Austin Country Club on March 27, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Match Play

Live blog: WGC-Match Play, Day 1

an hour ago
adidas pimento.jpg
Getting ready for Augusta

Limited-edition shoe from adidas Golf is pimento-cheese inspired

an hour ago
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 12: Wesley Bryan plays a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 12, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Will Wesley Bryan or Beef break through in Puerto Rico?

2 hours ago
Getting ready for Augustaan hour ago

Limited-edition shoe from adidas Golf is pimento-cheese inspired

By
ag17_PimentoEdition-163.jpg

The Masters Tournament upholds more traditions than any other major championship, and adidas Golf is honoring one of them by designing a limited-edition golf shoe. Starting April 3rd, 100 pairs of the Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost ($180) will be available only on adidasGolf.com.

The shoe has three key design features that clearly celebrate Augusta’s iconic $1.50 sandwich: its sockliner is printed with a pimento cheese design; its all-white upper celebrates the sandwich’s white bread; and subtle pops of green on its heel and sole pay homage to the tournament’s primary color. The shoe also comes with a green footwear bag, mirroring the plastic wrapper that covers the sandwich.

Just like all Crossknit Boost models, this limited-edition Pimento Cheese Crossknit Boost has an upper that’s designed specifically for ultimate breathability, and an outsole that tweaks adidas’ Ultra Boost last—the company’s well-known running shoe—for a golfer’s needs.

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopBest Dressed This Week on Tour: Rickie Fowler
    The LoopHow to fake your way through a conversation about t…
    The LoopBubba Watson helped design outrageously awesome G/F…