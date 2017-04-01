Lexi Thompson atop a strong leader board through 36 holes

Pinterest Lexi Thompson plays her tee shot on the second hole during the completion of the second round of the ANA Inspiration at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on Saturday. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images) Jeff Gross

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — A compelling leader board that includes six major champions in the top 10 has wrested the storyline of the ANA Inspiration from the wind that pushed the first round into Friday and the second round into Saturday.

Lexi Thompson, who won here in 2014, completed her second round on Saturday morning and emerged the 36-hole leader at eight-under par 136. Thompson shot a 67 on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club, equalling the best round of the tournament.

"I played well for the eight holes yesterday [Friday] and made a couple good putts, so definitely it brought me some confidence going into today, and I started off with a good first two birdies on the first two holes," Thompson said. "My game is in a good spot. I just have to focus on doing one shot at a time and just focus on just doing my routine and relaxing."

Michelle Wie, who has not won here but remains one of the more intriguing figures in golf, finished a round of three-under 69 and is tied for second, one stroke off the lead. Suzann Pettersen, a frequent contender in the event, also is one back, as are So Yeon Ryu, third in the Rolex Rankings, and Sung Yeon Park.

"I feel comfortable. I'm having a lot of fun out there," Wie said. "I'm really excited to play 18 more holes today, make some more birdies hopefully. Yeah, I'm really happy with where I've positioned myself so far, so for the next two rounds hopefully I can keep it going."

Inbee Park, LPGA rookie Nelly Korda and Cristie Kerr are among those two off the lead, while Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and Paula Creamer are four back.

The tournament is expected to get back on schedule with the third round to be played in full on Saturday.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS