5 APR 1995: US AMATEUR TIGER WOODS LOOKS UNHAPPY DURING THE FINAL PRACTICE ROUND AT THE 1995 US MASTERS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF COURSE IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA. Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT
Golf World

Tiger Woods’ father taught him to ‘listen to your body’; what’s it saying to him now?

15 minutes ago
dustin-johnson-us-open-2016-driver.jpg
USGA/R&A Distance Study

USGA/R&A 2017 report shows "slow creep" in driving distance

3 hours ago
170215-vday-spieth.png
Awwwww

These sweet Valentine's Day messages from PGA Tour pros will melt your heart

3 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers4 hours ago

Let's not forget SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl Kate Upton also dabbles as a golfer

By
170215-kate-upton-golf2.jpg

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated announced Kate Upton would once again grace the cover of its annual Swimsuit Issue. And to commemorate the third time that the supermodel/actress has had this honor, the magazine also shared the three different covers for the upcoming issue:

At Golf Digest, we're particularly happy for Kate. Not only because she also dabbles as a golfer, but because we take a lot of the credit for that.

You see . . . hey! Are you still looking at those new covers? Stop that! Pay attention to us! She was on our cover once, too!

That's right. Kate appeared with Arnold Palmer on the cover of our December 2013 issue.

The idea behind the shoot was that Upton, who met Palmer at Bay Hill earlier in the year, was interested in picking up the game. And who better than to help get her started with a few lessons than The King himself?

Photo By Walter Iooss Jr.

Anyway, it appears that Upton has taken those lessons with her and continued to play golf. Well, when she's not being photoed for magazine covers or appearing in movies. Golf Digest filmed a recent travel series called "The Getaway" that featured Upton and her fiance, Detroit Tigers star pitcher Justin Verlander, taking a trip to Santa Barbara. And golf (Verlander was listed as a 4.1 handicap in Golf Digest's most recent pro-athlete ranking) was among their activities.

So there you have it. We created a golfer in Kate Upton. And, OK, so we probably lost your attention on this matter a long time ago.

RELATED: Jordan Spieth takes on an SI Swimsuit star in a putting contest

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe Grind: Phil Mickelson's second career, DJ&#…
    The LoopWhat do Kate Upton and Arnold Palmer have in common…
    The LoopThe Grind: Fun with Matt Every, busted brackets, an…