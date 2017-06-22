Lee Westwood and his girlfriend go all out when dressing for the track

People love dressing up for the track. You see it every year at Kentucky Derby, but the tradition goes beyond Curchill Downs and spreads across the pond as well. Enter Lee Westwood.

The 10-time Ryder Cupper attended the Royal Ascot, the big event of the year at the England's Ascot Racecourse, and he went all out with his outfits. We're used to seeing women wearing Derby hats in Louisville -- Westwood's girlfriend, Helen Storey had that covered -- but Westwood went with a top hat to go along with a three-piece suit.

Classy. Westwood's son also got in on the act:

And judging by those hashtags, it looks like Westwood's wagering was as on the money as his dapper ensembles were. Whenever this guy becomes Ryder Cup captain, you can count on the Euros to be well dressed.

