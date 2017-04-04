The Masters Leader Board 2017

This is the 81st playing of the Masters. Danny Willett is the defending champion. The Englishman began his fourth round three shots back of leader Jordan Spieth, with the advantage ballooning to five as the two-time major winner started the back nine. However, after bogeys at the 10th and 11th, Spieth hit two balls in Rae's Creek, walking off the 12th with a quadruple bogey. Spieth was unable to recover, and Willett's 33 on the back gave him the green jacket by three shots over Spieth and Lee Westwood. Spieth is seeking to avenge his woes at Amen Corner in 2017, while Willett hopes to prove he's more than a one-tournament wonder.

Another prominent storyline includes Dustin Johnson's hot streak. The World No. 1 enters Augusta winning his last three outings, including two WGC events. Johnson's enjoyed past Masters success, finishing T-6 in 2015 and T-4 last year. A win for the 32-year-old solidifies his reign over the sport, and vaults him into historic discussion. Other narratives include Rory McIlroy's bid for that elusive green jacket, a title that would complete the career Grand Slam. Guys like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm are hoping to parlay hot seasons into Masters fortune, while Phil Mickelson wants to show he still has plenty of gas left in his tank as he turns 47 this summer. Speaking of age, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson know the clock is starting to tick on their Masters opportunities, hoping to cash in before their time runs out. And Ernie Els, he of five consecutive top-6 finishes in the early 2000s without finding the winner's circle, likely makes his final Masters trip.

For more to get you set to follow this year's tournament, check out the TV and live streaming schedule and the pairings and tee times for the first two rounds.

