170407-billy-walters.png
News

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters found guilty in insider-trading case involving Phil Mickelson

an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Masters

Watch Rickie Fowler eagle No. 2 to vault up Masters leader board

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2017-04-07 at 1.47.40 PM.png
Video

Here's a couple getting engaged on the 12th tee at Augusta National (because the 12th green would have been really tough)

2 hours ago
Newsan hour ago

Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters found guilty in insider-trading case involving Phil Mickelson

By
170407-billy-walters.png

Shortly after Phil Mickelson teed off at the Masters on Friday, one of his golf buddies, Billy Walters, was found guilty of insider trading. Bloomberg News reported the ruling in the case that involved Phil Mickelson as a "relief defendant," although the five-time major champ never made an appearance in court.

Walters, 70, was convicted on 10 accounts of fraud and conspiracy for making approximately $43 million over six years off stock tips received from Tom C. Davis, the former chairman of Dean Foods Co. The well-known Las Vegas gambler potentially faces years of jail time.

"If I would have made a bet I would have lost," Walters told reporters as he left court. "I just did lose the biggest bet of my life. Frankly I’m in shock."

Mickelson made nearly $1 million from trading Dean Foods Co. stock, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Securities and Exchange Commission last May. Mickelson paid back the money he made off the trades.

Last month Mickelson said he wouldn't be a part of the trial. Bloomberg reported that Mickelson would have invoked his Fifth Amendment rights had he been called to the stand.

Although Mickelson didn't appear in court, his name came up often during jury selection. Court documents also showed that he paid off a $1.95 million gambling debt to Walters in Sept. of 2012, a few months after profiting from his stock trades in question.

"I haven't even thought about it," Mickelson told the Associated Press during the WGC-Match Play. "I don't think I'm going to say any more."

RELATED: Understanding the Phil Mickelson case

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopU.S. Supreme Court rules against an insider trading…
    Golf News & ToursCourt documents show Phil Mickelson once paid a $2 …
    Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson to take the Fifth if called as a wit…