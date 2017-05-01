Zurich Classic4 hours ago

Kisner's 18th-hole eagle carries him, Brown to Monday playoff with Blixt, Smith at Zurich Classic

By
Kevin Kisner reacts to his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.
Kevin Kisner reacts to his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.

A final round that was part marathon and part sprint, Kevin Kisner ensured that it would carry over to a second day by holing a 95-foot pitch shot for eagle at 18.

It enabled him and partner Scott Brown to tie Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith, and send the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to a playoff on Monday morning, starting at 8 (CDT).

Blixt and Smith, came to the par-5 18th hole leading by one, and when Smith’s third shot stopped two feet from the hole it appeared that they would win.

Instead, Kisner’s long pitch was struck too hard, but it hit the pin straight on and fell into the hole to conclude their round of 12-under-par 60. Moments later, Smith tapped in to prolong the tournament.

A weather delay of more than six hours interrupted play and made for the longest of days on Sunday at TPC Louisiana, but the fact that the field was playing lift, clean and place in a better-ball format guaranteed low scores and a dash to the finish line.

Blixt and Smith, who began the final round with a four-stroke lead, saw Kisner and Brown break fast with eight straight birdies to wrest the lead.

But Blixt and Smith methodically hung in and took the lead with a birdie by Blixt on the 17th hole, setting up the 18th-hole dramatics.

Four strokes back was the team of Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft in third place, who shot a closing 61, with the duo of Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer finishing in fourth place after shooting a 64.

RELATED: Watch the chip-in that forced a Monday playoff at the Zurich Classic

