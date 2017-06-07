Kevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new truck

It's been a great two-plus-year run for Kevin Kisner, who beginning with a solo second at the 2015 RBC Heritage has six runner-ups and his first two PGA Tour titles, including a recent win at Colonial. And on Wednesday, he rewarded his longtime caddie, Duane Bock, with a sweet new truck.

Full disclosure, I actually know nothing about trucks, but I assume it's a sweet new truck considering Kisner has made about $10 million in just on-course earnings during his hot stretch. And Bock, a man known for his bulky calves, sure looked excited to climb aboard:

And here was Brock's response:

Judging by that reaction, it must be a sweet new truck. We could all use a boss like The Kiz.

