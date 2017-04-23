SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 23: Kevin Chappell celebrates with his caddie Joe Greiner after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&amp;T Oaks Course on April 23, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
PGA Tour

Kevin Chappell's emotional reaction to earning his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open was priceless

an hour ago
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Tour Life

Rory McIlroy's star-studded wedding included performances by Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran

5 hours ago
southern-style-hash-browns-cooked.jpg
Weird Golf News

The most unusual food recall we've ever heard that just happens to involve 'golf ball materials'

6 hours ago
PGA Touran hour ago

Kevin Chappell's emotional reaction to earning his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open was priceless

By

It's hard for any of us to really know what it's like to win on the PGA Tour. Us mortals can only guess how amazing it must be to see all your life's hard work rewarded.

Kevin Chappell gave us one of the best reactions of the year following his breakthrough win at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, showing just how much it means to win a PGA Tour event.

After 179 starts on the PGA Tour for Chappell -- with many close calls along the way, including four runner-up finishes in 2016, and six total second-place finishes -- the 30-year-old birdied the 72nd hole at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course to edge Brooks Koepka by one.

And the reaction says it all.

We thought Charley Hoffman's reaction to winning the same event last year was pretty awesome, but Chappell's primal scream and big-time hug of his caddie, Joe Greiner, is going to be hard to top.

Though we still don't know exactly how good it feels to win on the PGA Tour, Chappell let us know how much it meant to him on Sunday. And it was awesome to see.

RELATED: Kevin Chappell: How I compress my iron shots

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopMasters 2017: This hole-out eagle by Kevin Chappell…
    The LoopBud Cauley's tough third round includes embarra…
    The LoopGet to know Kevin Chappell, Players contender