Kevin Chappell's emotional reaction to earning his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open was priceless

It's hard for any of us to really know what it's like to win on the PGA Tour. Us mortals can only guess how amazing it must be to see all your life's hard work rewarded.

Kevin Chappell gave us one of the best reactions of the year following his breakthrough win at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, showing just how much it means to win a PGA Tour event.

After 179 starts on the PGA Tour for Chappell -- with many close calls along the way, including four runner-up finishes in 2016, and six total second-place finishes -- the 30-year-old birdied the 72nd hole at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course to edge Brooks Koepka by one.

And the reaction says it all.

We thought Charley Hoffman's reaction to winning the same event last year was pretty awesome, but Chappell's primal scream and big-time hug of his caddie, Joe Greiner, is going to be hard to top.

Though we still don't know exactly how good it feels to win on the PGA Tour, Chappell let us know how much it meant to him on Sunday. And it was awesome to see.

