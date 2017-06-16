Trending
Television

Ken Schofield on Andrew 'Beef' Johnston: 'Andrew is different, isn't he?' Well, yes, he is

By
3 hours ago
HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: Andrew Johnston of England acknowledges the crowd while walking across the 14th hole during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Ross Kinnaird

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston acknowledges the crowd while walking across the 14th hole during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Golf probably has too few of those who might be identified as characters, so when a bona fide one comes along, there’s no shortage of attention.

So it goes for the man widely known as Beef, Andrew Johnston of England, predictably a popular topic at the U.S. Open, notably because he is again playing well in a major championship. He shot a three-under par 69 in the opening round at Erin Hills.

First, Ken Schofield, the former executive director of the European Tour, provided some background on Beef in a Golf Channel interview.

“Andrew is different, isn’t he?” Schofield said. “He’s always been different. He’s a buddy of Tyrell Hatton and Eddie Pepperell. They were three standout juniors in the England Golf Union programs a number of years ago. They were always different. Their golf was always superb, but they didn’t always get things done properly off the golf course, and occasionally, one, two or all three of them would be put off the team. Beef certainly was probably the leader in the clubhouse in that regard.”

RELATED: My Shot: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston

On FS1’s telecast of the Open on Friday morning, Johnston was shown hitting a 3-wood from the third fairway, and Curtis Strange couldn’t help himself.

“I know, Darren [Clarke], I shouldn’t say this, but what do you think he had for dinner last night?”

“Fax [Brad Faxon] asked me the same question yesterday,” Clarke replied. “I said my answer should have been, ‘like me. Too much.’ Similar appetite to myself.”

RELATED: Andrew Johnston is unapologetic about being 'Beef'

Beef, of course, embraces the attention, as this Tweet addressed to Fox Sports’ Paul Azinger shows:

WATCH MORE U.S. OPEN VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Put It In Perspective

U.S. Open 2017: How long is 7,800 yards at Erin Hills? Believe it or not, not that...

22 minutes ago
Television

Ken Schofield on Andrew 'Beef' Johnston: 'Andrew is different, isn't he?'...

3 hours ago
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: How Kim Kardashian inspired Rickie Fowler to work harder

5 hours ago
Close Calls

You can't get more robbed of a hole-in-one than this LPGA pro

6 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: A star of "The Office" is taking credit for Rickie Fowler's...

6 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Who are these guys? A short primer on the U.S. Open's lesser-known leader...

18 hours ago
He's A Fan!

U.S. Open 2017: Kevin Na says his viral video was misunderstood, is hailed as a hero...

19 hours ago
U.S. Open

U.S. Open 2017: The winners & losers from Day 1 at Erin Hills

19 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Jordan Spieth perfectly -- and hilariously -- sums up his poor putting...

21 hours ago
Millenial Probs

2017 U.S. Open: 5 ways to get millennials to watch the U.S. Open

a day ago
Feuds

The ugliest breakups in sports history (inspired by Lebron James...again)

a day ago
DIY

U.S. Open 2017: Dustin Johnson's makeshift driving range didn't help him on Day 1

a day ago
WAGs

U.S. Open 2017: Rickie Fowler's girlfriend, Allison Stokke, is pretty famous herself

June 15, 2017
Quiz

U.S. Open 2017: Is it Scotland or is it Wisconsin? Let's see if you can tell

June 15, 2017
Adapting With The Times

Let's see who will put the MLB's decision to allow nicknames on jerseys for one to use

June 15, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

Why Michael Phelps' next athletic challenge will be his toughest yet

June 15, 2017
Change Of Pace

U.S. Open 2017: For a change at a U.S. Open, players won't be putting out of fear

June 15, 2017
Dad Stuff

The dumbest, manliest, most glorious Father's Day gifts money can buy

June 15, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson: A Simple Plan For Chipping, Wedges,…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection