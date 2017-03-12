Valspar Championship8 hours ago

Keith Mitchell's first career PGA Tour start proves rather lucrative

By
keith-mitchell-albertsons-open-2016.jpg
Steve Dykes

From an eagle on his first hole, to a 47-foot birdie on his 72nd hole, Keith Mitchell will remember his first career PGA Tour start fondly. After Monday qualifying for the Valspar Championship (during a Tuesday morning five-man playoff for the last spot), the 25-year-old Web.com Tour pro shot par or better in all four rounds, including a Sunday 68, to give him a six-under 278 total, good enough to finish T-11.

The long bomb on the final hole made things particularly interesting for the University of Georgia alum. After finishing his round, Mitchell watched anxiously to see if anybody above him on the leader board—specifically defending champion Charl Schwartzel, who was a seven under with three holes to play—might slip a spot or two and move all the players at six under into a top-10 position. The difference would have been big as a top-10 finish would have automatically qualified him for the PGA Tour’s next open event, the Puerto Rico Open in two weeks.

RELATED: Runner-up Patrick Cantlay still secures a PGA Tour card at the Valspar Championship

Unfortunately for Mitchell, the Snake Pit finish at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead course couldn’t snarl anybody; Schwartzel actually made a birdie on the 17th hole to finish at eight under.

Mitchell’s consolation prize: a $144,900 check. Considering he has made a total of $99,163 in 24 career Web.com Tour starts and another $44,295 in 14 starts on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, it was easily the biggest individual payday of the University of Georgia alum’s career.

What else was impressive about Mitchell's performance? Well, he led the field in both strokes gained/putting (2.125), driving distance (309.9 yards) and eagles (2).

Mitchell now returns to the Web.com Tour, where he's currently No. 21 on the regular-season money list after a career-best T-5 finish at the Panama Claro Championship in his last start, and having made the cut in all three starts this season.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Disappointed with finishing second, Patrick Cantlay walks away with a great consolation prize: a PGA Tour card

Golf News & Tours

DeChambeau in contention at Innisbrook after father undergoes kidney-transplant surgery

Golf News & Tours

Patrick Cantlay has a tricky decision regarding how aggressive to play on Sunday at Innisbrook

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Hadwin hangs on to beat Cantlay by one

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Jim Herman leads by 2

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursPatrick Cantlay has a tricky decision regarding how…
    Golf News & ToursDisappointed with finishing second, Patrick Cantlay…
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Hadwin hangs on to beat Cantlay by one