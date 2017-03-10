Keith Mitchell continues to rack up highlights in PGA Tour debut

The only bad thing about Keith Mitchell eagling his first-ever hole on the PGA Tour on Thursday? The cameras weren't rolling. That wasn't a problem on Friday with an afternoon tee time.

Starting on the back nine, the 25-year-old University of Georgia product birdied the par-5 11th at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course and then did this on the par-4 12th:

Boom. His first PGA Tour highlight clip. And we like that he's rocking a pink shirt in just his second round on tour. That's bold.

But Mitchell wasn't done.

With Golf Channel's cameras staying on him, Mitchell hit a brilliant tee shot on the 200-yard, par-3 13th over water. And then rolled in the putt from eight feet for a third straight birdie to climb into the top 10. He added a fourth birdie in a row before cooling off with a bogey on 15.

Back to the chip in. Look at the nonchalant celebration, first with the raised club:

And then with the wave to the other side with his other hand:

The guy is a PGA Tour natural.

