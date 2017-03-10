170310-keith-mitchell-th.png
PGA Tour

Keith Mitchell continues to rack up highlights in PGA Tour debut

35 minutes ago
Stenson
Viral Video

Watch Henrik Stenson's daughter run onto the course mid-round to give her father a hug

an hour ago
170310-arnold-palmer-mural-th.png
The King

Check out this giant mural of Arnold Palmer that's being painted at the Valspar Championship

4 hours ago
PGA Tour35 minutes ago

Keith Mitchell continues to rack up highlights in PGA Tour debut

By

The only bad thing about Keith Mitchell eagling his first-ever hole on the PGA Tour on Thursday? The cameras weren't rolling. That wasn't a problem on Friday with an afternoon tee time.

Starting on the back nine, the 25-year-old University of Georgia product birdied the par-5 11th at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course and then did this on the par-4 12th:

Boom. His first PGA Tour highlight clip. And we like that he's rocking a pink shirt in just his second round on tour. That's bold.

But Mitchell wasn't done.

With Golf Channel's cameras staying on him, Mitchell hit a brilliant tee shot on the 200-yard, par-3 13th over water. And then rolled in the putt from eight feet for a third straight birdie to climb into the top 10. He added a fourth birdie in a row before cooling off with a bogey on 15.

Back to the chip in. Look at the nonchalant celebration, first with the raised club:

And then with the wave to the other side with his other hand:

The guy is a PGA Tour natural.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursThis golfer just made an eagle on the first hole of…
    The LoopWatch Wesley Bryan make birdie from a cart path at …
    The LoopFantasy Fix: Isn't it about time for Luke Donal…