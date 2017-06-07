The Best Golf Courses in Kansas

(1) Prairie Dunes C.C. (18th hole pictured above), Hutchinson • (2) Flint Hills National G.C., Andover • (3) Shadow Glen G.C., Olathe (6) Hallbrook C.C. Leawood (5) Wolf Creek G. Links, Olathe (4) Kansas City C.C., Mission Hills (8) Firekeeper G. Cse., Mayetta ★ (9) Milburn C.C., Overland Park (8) Colbert Hills, Manhattan ★ (New) The G.C. At Southwind, Garden City

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.