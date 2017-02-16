Kangaroos interrupt play at the European Tour event in Australia

We knew to expect this week's ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth to be different from a normal tour event. The tournament has an innovative format, which consists of, well, it's too confusing to sum it up here. Read this article.

But in addition to the weekend's unique structure, Thursday presented something unusual as well. A brief delay due to kangaroos.

Check out this clip from the European Tour in which these Australian marsupials cross the fairways of Lake Karrinyup CC during the first round:

It wasn't quite as impressive as the group of about 20 mongoose that ran across the green during November's Nedbank Challenge in South Africa-- and didn't interfere with any of the golf balls on the green.

But then again, what is?

