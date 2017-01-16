Justin Thomas takes break from Hawaii dominance to ridicule Jordan Spieth's brother

Things are going well for Justin Thomas in Hawaii. He won his third career PGA Tour victory at the Tournament of Champions, fired just the seventh 59 in tour history, set the 36-hole scoring record with a follow-up 64 and is closing in on a blowout victory at Waialae. But just in case the scoreboard didn't convey the dominance of Thomas, how about this: dude is so in the zone that, before his Sunday round at the Sony Open, he took time out of his preparation to ridicule Jordan Spieth's brother on Instagram:

Six other guys have shot sub-60 rounds on tour, but no one has utilized a Talladega Nights quote better in golf history than Justin Thomas.

