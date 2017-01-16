HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 13: Justin Thomas of the United States putts on the 11th green during the second round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, Sony Open in Hawaii

2 hours ago
HONOLULU, HI - JANUARY 12: Justin Thomas of the United States celebrates after scoring a 59 during the first round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas takes break from Hawaii dominance to ridicule Jordan Spieth's brother

5 hours ago
toto-gana-2017-latin-america-amateur-screen.jpg
Chile's Toto Gana takes Latin America Amateur title in playoff, earns spot in the Masters

7 hours ago
Justin Thomas takes break from Hawaii dominance to ridicule Jordan Spieth's brother

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States walks to the 18th green during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States walks to the 18th green during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Things are going well for Justin Thomas in Hawaii. He won his third career PGA Tour victory at the Tournament of Champions, fired just the seventh 59 in tour history, set the 36-hole scoring record with a follow-up 64 and is closing in on a blowout victory at Waialae. But just in case the scoreboard didn't convey the dominance of Thomas, how about this: dude is so in the zone that, before his Sunday round at the Sony Open, he took time out of his preparation to ridicule Jordan Spieth's brother on Instagram:

Six other guys have shot sub-60 rounds on tour, but no one has utilized a Talladega Nights quote better in golf history than Justin Thomas.

