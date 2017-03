Justin Thomas received some criticism for failing to control his emotions, justifiably so, notably for letting go of his club on the follow-through of a wayward tee-shot effort in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

Still, this Twitter thread involving Rory McIlroy (and his club fling into a pond at the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Trump Doral), Thomas and finally Smylie Kaufman was priceless:

