Justin Thomas gives us the first taste of how far a golf ball flies in Mexico City

Could we see the first-ever 500-yard drive on the PGA Tour at this week's WGC-Mexico? Probably not, but Mexico City's Club de Golf Chapultepec sits about a mile-and-a-half above sea level. And that kind of altitude means we're in store for some serious hang time.

Exhibit A: Justin Thomas.

On Tuesday, Thomas posted this photo of hit TrackMan stats from the range. And they're mighty impressive:

Thomas is pound-for-pound one of the longest hitters on tour, but a 355.9-yard carry? That's just ridiculous.

We look forward to the long-drive contest golf tournament starting for real on Thursday.

