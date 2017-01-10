170110-webtour-bahamas-wind-th.png
A tour pro lost 32(!) golf balls at Bahamas event that produced the highest cut line in Web.com Tour history

Mr. Golf turns 100

PGA Tour Shenanigans

Justin Thomas gets upset over Alabama losing. Fellow PGA Tour pros provide perfect responses.

Justin Thomas' Sunday couldn't have been any better. The 23-year-old rising star won for the second time in four starts and even had his parents on hand to see him win in person on the PGA Tour for the first time. His Monday, however, didn't go as well.

That's because JT's beloved Alabama Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the National Championship Game. And his alma mater didn't just get beat, they got beat with one second left in what will go down as the greatest college football games ever.

Not surprisingly, Thomas was devastated:

But fellow PGA Tour pro John Peterson, who just happens to be a product of rival LSU, had this perfect response.

It's always sad when your favorite team loses -- especially in that manner -- but it's tough to feel too bad for Alabama fans. Even with the loss, the school has still won four of the past seven national titles, and considering their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is a true freshman, we're pretty sure Nick Saban's crew will be in the hunt for another championship next season.

And, well, as another fellow tour pro, Colt Knost, pointed out, there's still a lot for JT to be happy about right now.

Well played, guys.

