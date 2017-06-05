Justin Thomas didn't win the Memorial, but he may have wrapped up Grandson of the Year

Phil Mickelson's decision to skip the U.S. Open for his daughter's high school graduation earned him high praise as a dad, but meanwhile, Justin Thomas was making a strong case over the weekend for the PGA Tour's Grandson of the Year.

Before his Saturday round at the Memorial, Thomas made sure his grandma, who was in attendance at Muirfield Village, would be able to watch him play comfortably by delivering her a motorized cart. What a sweetheart the Golf Digest June cover boy is. Check out the video:

Talk about giving "Moving Day" on the PGA Tour a new meaning. And according to JT, that scooter has some juice to it:

Unfortunately for Thomas, he wasn't quite able to, um, track down eventual winner Jason Dufner.

