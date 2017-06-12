Justin Thomas’ dapper U.S. Open style

While Justin Thomas likes experimenting with a wide variety of colors and patterns, his stylish wingtip ICONs remain consistent from week to week. That’ll hold true at the 117th U.S. Open Championship.

Thomas will kick the week off with a little patriotic flavor—his Polo Golf U.S. Open Commemorative Polo will be available for purchase on site at the merchandise tent and online. He’ll follow that up by pairing a green-and-white gingham polo with navy trousers on Friday, and a white performance pique polo with light-pink pants on Saturday. He’ll finish the Championship by wearing a classic-JT Polo Golf look—a bright-coral lisle polo with white trousers. All the while, Thomas will be rocking the snazzy wingtips he’s become known for.

