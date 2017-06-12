Trending
U.S. Open Style

Justin Thomas’ dapper U.S. Open style

By
3 hours ago

While Justin Thomas likes experimenting with a wide variety of colors and patterns, his stylish wingtip ICONs remain consistent from week to week. That’ll hold true at the 117th U.S. Open Championship.

RELATED: More golf style content from The Loop

Thomas will kick the week off with a little patriotic flavor—his Polo Golf U.S. Open Commemorative Polo will be available for purchase on site at the merchandise tent and online. He’ll follow that up by pairing a green-and-white gingham polo with navy trousers on Friday, and a white performance pique polo with light-pink pants on Saturday. He’ll finish the Championship by wearing a classic-JT Polo Golf look—a bright-coral lisle polo with white trousers. All the while, Thomas will be rocking the snazzy wingtips he’s become known for.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trips of a Lifetime

7 takeaways from a 900-mile bike/golf trip from Portland to Pebble

an hour ago
Gambling

U.S. Open odds: Our 7 favorite prop bets for Erin Hills (Including whether Phil Mickelson will...

an hour ago
U.S. Open Style

Justin Thomas’ dapper U.S. Open style

3 hours ago
To The Victor...

Watch a caddie chug victory beer out of a giant trophy

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Rafa Nadal is the best tennis player to ever live

7 hours ago
The Agony of Defeat

This fan race at Friday's Mets game was better than the actual Mets game

June 10, 2017
What to wear now

3 white golf pants that aren't see-through

June 9, 2017
Hidden Talents

Meet the PGA Tour caddie who was once the University of Kentucky's mascot

June 9, 2017
U.S. Open Style

Brandt Snedeker's sneaky-stylish U.S. Open shoes

June 9, 2017
The Loop

Who's Who In Jason Day's Entourage

June 9, 2017
Golf + Design: From the archive

Golf's Guggenheim: When Frank Lloyd Wright Met Marilyn Monroe

June 8, 2017
Whoops

Watch Billy Horschel putt with 3-wood after breaking putter

June 8, 2017
Time Wastes

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe breaking down U.S. Open pairings was … something

June 8, 2017
Tough Decisions

What Kind Of Golf Tantrum Should You Throw?

June 8, 2017
U.S. Open Style

Rickie Fowler's U.S. Open bag will celebrate the Green Bay Packers

June 8, 2017
Questionable Decisions

Jeremy Roenick explains why he once tried to tackle a gator on a golf course (Sort of)

June 8, 2017
Scorching Hot Takes

World long drive golfer says long drivers are the best athletes on earth

June 8, 2017
Lost Balls in Space

NASA's Mars Rover concept looks like the ultimate extraterrestrial golf cart

June 8, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
MagazineQ&A with Dustin Johnson: 'I'm Over It.'
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection