lydia-ko-cme-group-tour-championship-sunday.jpg
News & Tours

Lydia Ko launches golf fashion line, signs with Ecco

an hour ago
Instagrams-tout-010917.jpg
Social Media

The Week In Instagrams

an hour ago
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States walks to the 18th green during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Gambling

Justin Thomas' revised Masters odds are out -- and he's still a steal

3 hours ago
How He Hit That3 hours ago

Justin Thomas' big swing isn't the only thing worth copying

Steal Thomas' awareness and setup consistency under pressure to inject more clutch into your game
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 08: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 8, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas does a lot of things right in his swing. You don't produce his kind of speed from a 5-foot-8, 145-pound frame without good technique and sequencing.

But it was what Thomas did before his crucial approach shot on the 17th hole Sunday at Kapalua that proved to be more of a differentiator than Thomas' big-league power.

Thomas was clinging to a one-shot lead after making double on 16. But instead of caving to the pressure, he embraced the moment. "On the telecast, you could hear the conversation between Justin and his caddie, and it was a perfect representation of the difference between elite players and weekend players," says Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Corey Lundberg, who is based at Altus Performance in Dallas. "In just moments, they collected a variety of subtle, but highly relavant contextual clues that would effect this critical shot--the wind, downhill lie, how the ball would react on the green, and the adrenaline he was feeling. They also referenced previous shots into the green and a previous shot hit earlier in the round under similar wind/slope conditions to better guide their action. They quickly interpreted these environmental and physiological factors and made a clear decision on how to proceed."

The result? Thomas stuffed it, and made the birdie that would separate him from Hideki Matsuyama.

"The ability to selectively pick up on these relevant factors and extract the most important information for how to adapt to the situation is an underrated and often ignored skill of professional players," says Lundberg. "It’s one that recreational players need to pay attention to, because they can improve this skill much quicker than improvements that require wholesale changes to their golf swing. And it doesn’t require any magical physical gifts, like Justin Thomas' clubhead speed."

That speed is always the first line of discussion when talking about Thomas' game, but Golf Digest Best Young Teacher Kiel Alderink that shouldn't overshadow what he does to get in position to produce that speed. "He can create speed at his size because he's very stable," says Alderink, who is based at the Todd Sones Impact Golf School in Vernon Hills, IL. "With this stability and balance, Justin can really unleash on the ball and create a ton of power, but also can dial it back to hit controlled shots into greens. I love the freedom in his swing. The fluid motion and rhythm are huge contributors to his success which are largely influenced from his balance and setup."

The best parts to copy? Get your hips directly over your heels, and tilt your upper body forward so that your arms can hang straight down at address, says Alderink. "Imagine getting ready to do a standing long jump and you'll be in good position."

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTake a more direct route to the ball for accuracy a…
    The LoopJustin Thomas is better out of the bunker than you …
    The LoopHideki Matsuyama beat Rickie Fowler with his mind, …