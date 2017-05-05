170505-gator-fight-th.png
Wildlife

Golf course gator fight leads to one of the funniest conversations of the year

40 minutes ago
170505-morgan-stanley.png
Grow The Game

The Players in Times Square? Why TPC Sawgrass won't be the loudest place to watch golf next week

2 hours ago
Nullarbor Links 1
Travel

Meet the 850-mile Nullarbor Links, the longest golf course in the world

2 hours ago
Social Media5 hours ago

Justin Rose jams out to new Niall Horan single

By

After a crazy week at Augusta National, Masters runner-up Justin Rose has made sure to unwind, chill out, decompress if you will. Take one look at his Instagram account and you’ll see that since his intense battle with Sergio Garcia he’s had his own version of #SBK17, caught a few soccer games, and hung out with his buddy Niall Horan.

The 2013 U.S. Open Champion’s latest documentation of relaxation featured some more of the One Direction star, but unfortunately not in person.

Loading

View on Instagram

Horan’s new single “Slow Hands” debuted Thursday, so he’s probably too busy to get some more range work in. Rose made the new tune the soundtrack to his practice session in the Bahamas today. Because the guy with the smoothest swing on tour totally needs to slow his hands down a bit more.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopPro golfer can't resist dig at airline after ha…
    Golf News & ToursFrancesco Molinari leads by one after Day 1 at the …
    Golf News & ToursSmith, Blixt break through in New Orleans