Justin Rose jams out to new Niall Horan single

After a crazy week at Augusta National, Masters runner-up Justin Rose has made sure to unwind, chill out, decompress if you will. Take one look at his Instagram account and you’ll see that since his intense battle with Sergio Garcia he’s had his own version of #SBK17, caught a few soccer games, and hung out with his buddy Niall Horan.

The 2013 U.S. Open Champion’s latest documentation of relaxation featured some more of the One Direction star, but unfortunately not in person.

Loading View on Instagram

Horan’s new single “Slow Hands” debuted Thursday, so he’s probably too busy to get some more range work in. Rose made the new tune the soundtrack to his practice session in the Bahamas today. Because the guy with the smoothest swing on tour totally needs to slow his hands down a bit more.

