Jose Maria Olazabal hits grandstands with bunker shot, ends up with unbelievable result

File this as yet another perk of the tour pro.

When us amateurs hit a stray shot, volunteers and spotters aren't lining the fairways -- focused on finding players' errant golf shots. But tour players have these sort of luxuries.

One of those advantages is the ability to use grandstands around a golf hole to your advantage. Jose Maria Olazabal, making a comeback to competition as he's playing in his first PGA Tour Champions event, probably wasn't planning to use the grandstand like this. But it made for a great bank shot.

As long as Ollie called his shot, we're OK with the result.

(h/t @Golf)

