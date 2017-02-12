PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jordan Spieth reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the Final Round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2017 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jordan Spieth's victory lap at Pebble Beach brings the Masters into focus

5 hours ago
jordan-spieth-sbs-tournament-of-champions-2017-friday-second-round.jpg
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag; Jordan Spieth, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

7 hours ago
Jose Maria Olazabal allianz
Bank Shots

Jose Maria Olazabal hits grandstands with bunker shot, ends up with unbelievable result

8 hours ago
Bank Shots8 hours ago

Jose Maria Olazabal hits grandstands with bunker shot, ends up with unbelievable result

File this as yet another perk of the tour pro.

When us amateurs hit a stray shot, volunteers and spotters aren't lining the fairways -- focused on finding players' errant golf shots. But tour players have these sort of luxuries.

One of those advantages is the ability to use grandstands around a golf hole to your advantage. Jose Maria Olazabal, making a comeback to competition as he's playing in his first PGA Tour Champions event, probably wasn't planning to use the grandstand like this. But it made for a great bank shot.

As long as Ollie called his shot, we're OK with the result.

RELATED: Hit your irons like a Ryder Cupper

(h/t @Golf)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThese John Daly bobbleheads for his PGA Tour Champi…
    The LoopTom Watson celebrated his 67th birthday by shooting…
    The LoopFan offers advice to Bubba Watson, he does opposite…