Jordan Spieth's understated U.S. Open style

Jordan Spieth doesn't need loud colors or flat-brim caps to set himself apart on the golf course. He's established a quiet, understated sense of style that's based in neutral colors with occasional pops of flash.

This week at Erin Hills, the two-time major champion will wear Under Armour's Threadborne and CoolSwitch polos, which are designed to dry fast, stretch appropriately and help an athlete perform longer. He’ll mix up heathered blues with tight stripes and a bright yellow, always pairing them with neutral pants. Spieth will also wear his signature Spieth One golf shoe, which he helped design. He had a leading voice for everything from the shoe's clean look to its technological features.

Jordan’s official 2017 U.S. Open kits will be available on UA.com.

