Donald Trump to expand Scottish golf resort in Aberdeen

an hour ago
Jordan Spieth's new Under Armour "Spieth One" shoe to debut this week

2 hours ago
Justin Thomas' Masters odds make a huge jump as he climbs into the top 10 of the world ranking

3 hours ago
Jordan Spieth's new Under Armour "Spieth One" shoe to debut this week

Jordan Spieth turned in an impressive 2017 debut in Hawaii, posting a T-3 at the SBS Tournament of Champions and a solo third at the Sony Open. Though the two-time major winner is taking a few weeks off from competitive play, he'll still make waves this week thanks to the release of his new Under Armour shoe, the "Spieth One." This marks the first time the UA brand has released a signature golf shoe.

The 23 year old is starting a four-city global tour on January 17 in Tokyo to promote the release. Other stops include Seoul, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

"I'm really excited about Under Armour's commitment to allowing me to kind of help make this with them and to spread it around the world," Spieth said at the Sony Open.

The Baltimore brand is making the Spieth One available for purchase on March 1 on its website and at select brand houses. Spieth's next PGA Tour appearance is expected to be at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

