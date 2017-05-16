Jordan Spieth's Dallas-themed shoes for the Byron Nelson scream "Texas Forever"

Perhaps no residents identify more with their state than Texans. From the insistence that their football and barbecue are better than everyone else's to flying the Lone Star Flag from their houses, cars and attire, Texans are a proud breed. Just ask -- or look at -- Jordan Spieth.

Spieth is using his shoes at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson as a tribute to his homeland. And while they're technically not boots, they definitely scream "cowboy":

They couldn't be more Texas if Tim Riggins wore those bad boys at Buddy's Bar and Grill.

Granted, if you're going to flaunt these sneakers, you better have the game to back it up. But if Spieth wins this week, he can definitively state he did it in style.

