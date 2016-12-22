SAN DIEGO, CA - FEBRUARY 04: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 14th hole of the South Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro Am at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 4, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Golf and Basketball7 hours ago

Jordan Spieth witnesses brother Steven scoring a career-high 27 points for Brown

The star of the Spieth family on Thursday was Brown University senior guard Steven Spieth, who put on a show for his older brother Jordan.

Steven scored a career-high 27 points in Brown’s 82-77 victory over Maine in Providence, R.I., with Jordan in the crowd.

This Tweet from after the game was from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman:

Brown, meanwhile, posted on Twitter several photos of the Spieths, pre-game, including this:

Steven leads Brown in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounds (6.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game).

