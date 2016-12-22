Jordan Spieth witnesses brother Steven scoring a career-high 27 points for Brown

The star of the Spieth family on Thursday was Brown University senior guard Steven Spieth, who put on a show for his older brother Jordan.

Steven scored a career-high 27 points in Brown’s 82-77 victory over Maine in Providence, R.I., with Jordan in the crowd.

This Tweet from after the game was from ESPN’s Jeff Goodman:

Brown, meanwhile, posted on Twitter several photos of the Spieths, pre-game, including this:

Steven leads Brown in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounds (6.1 per game) and assists (4.1 per game).

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS