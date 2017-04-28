Couple smiling at each other in golf cart
News

Men are using golf to hide their affairs, according to study

an hour ago
231197-M1-17_DRV_3quarter-c54ab6-original-1480537426.jpg
How To Buy

TaylorMade to sell clubs on installment plan, instant upgrades

2 hours ago
sm522glvs_patriot_mens_crossover_01_1.png
Golf Style

What to wear now: Navy golf shoes

3 hours ago
Spieth3 hours ago

Jordan Spieth was in the New Orleans Saints war room during the NFL Draft

By
AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 27: Jordan Spieth reacts to his shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen
AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 27: Jordan Spieth reacts to his shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth is one of the world's best golfers, but the 23-year-old's fascination with sports transcends his profession. When he's not doing work on the course, the two-time major winner has battled his brother on the basketball court, thrown out the first pitch in Boston and Texas, and taken to the waters with fellow pro Smylie Kaufman. Spieth's also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, occasionally seen on the sidelines in Arlington.

Spieth added to this impressive resume of athletic experiences on Thursday night by sitting in a war room during the NFL Draft. But it wasn't his beloved Cowboys. Spieth and Zurich Classic partner Ryan Palmer took in the football spectacle thanks to Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints.

Payton, who's a friend of Palmer, offered the duo the opportunity after playing in this week's pro-am.

"It’ll be really cool just kind of sitting in the back and watching that process take shape," said Spieth after Thursday's round. "I’ve always wondered what it’s like.”

The Saints made two selections in Thursday night's first round, picking Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk. Judging by the absence of Texas Longhorns in said picks, guessing Spieth's counsel was not considered.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopRyder Cup roster watch: PGA Championship week
    The LoopBehold the many ways writers ask golfers about a ch…
    The LoopCountdown to Rio: Golf returns to the Olympics in 1…