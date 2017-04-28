Jordan Spieth was in the New Orleans Saints war room during the NFL Draft

Jordan Spieth is one of the world's best golfers, but the 23-year-old's fascination with sports transcends his profession. When he's not doing work on the course, the two-time major winner has battled his brother on the basketball court, thrown out the first pitch in Boston and Texas, and taken to the waters with fellow pro Smylie Kaufman. Spieth's also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, occasionally seen on the sidelines in Arlington.

Spieth added to this impressive resume of athletic experiences on Thursday night by sitting in a war room during the NFL Draft. But it wasn't his beloved Cowboys. Spieth and Zurich Classic partner Ryan Palmer took in the football spectacle thanks to Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints.

Payton, who's a friend of Palmer, offered the duo the opportunity after playing in this week's pro-am.

"It’ll be really cool just kind of sitting in the back and watching that process take shape," said Spieth after Thursday's round. "I’ve always wondered what it’s like.”

The Saints made two selections in Thursday night's first round, picking Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Wisconsin offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk. Judging by the absence of Texas Longhorns in said picks, guessing Spieth's counsel was not considered.

