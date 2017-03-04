Jordan Spieth turns to YouTube for help, shoots 63 in WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY -- Millions of people have searched golf swings on YouTube.

Add Jordan Spieth’s name to the list.

After failing to break par in the opening two rounds of the WGC-Mexico Championship, the two-time major champion hit the range and eventually the Internet.

“I was kind of looking at highlights of a couple of tournaments where I knew I was swinging it well just to see kind of the commitment in the swing and where it was and how I could possibly compare,” he said. “I couldn't tell you any time I've ever searched myself on YouTube, but I clicked on it and I was just looking. I think I pulled up 2015 Bridgestone for some reason and just saw a couple swings there on the way here.”

It paid off.

Spieth made six birdies, a chip-in eagle and no bogeys en route to a course-record eight-under 63 Saturday at Club de Golf Chapultepec, where he’s five shots off the lead with one round to go.

“I didn't hit any foul balls,” said Spieth, who a day earlier had a pairs of 7s on his scorecard. Saturday, he hit eight of 14 fairways and 16 greens. “Hit it a little straighter today and then really just stayed aggressive. I think the more rounds you play out here, the more you can kind of get dialed into trusting your numbers in this altitude.”

As for the YouTube influence?

Said Spieth: “I kind of wanted to fall back on there for a commitment level, just seeing getting through the ball, not kind of holding on at the ball and took a little out of it.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS