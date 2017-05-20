News4 hours ago

Jordan Spieth misses cut after making quadruple bogey on 16th hole

IRVING, TX - MAY 19: Jordan Spieth reacts to his second shot on the 18th hole during Round Two of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 19, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth has a love-hate relationship with the AT&T Byron Nelson. The tournament invited Spieth to the event as a 16-year-old, where he entered the final round in seventh place. The TPC Four Seasons has served host for Spieth's foundation, and the 23-year-old is treated like a god by the hometown Dallas galleries. On the other end of the spectrum, the two-time major winner has just two top 25s in six appearances, his best finish (T-16) coming in his debut as a teenager. Thanks to a disastrous end to Friday's round, Spieth will have to wait another year to turn his Nelson fortunes.

Spieth was one over on his day when he reached the 15th tee box. With the projected cut at +2, four consecutive pars would guarantee a trip to the weekend. Alas, Spieth proceeded to pipe two drives on the 546-yard par-5 out-of-bounds, walking off the green with a quadruple-bogey 9.

Spieth finished with a five-over 75, missing the cut by three strokes. It's the third time in his last four individual starts that Spieth hasn't made it to Saturday (he came in fourth at the Zurich Classic team event). Since winning at Pebble Beach in February, the former No. 1 in the world has failed to post a top-10 finish.

Spieth will try to get back on track next week at the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial, where he is the defending champion.

