Jordan Spieth is the latest big name to enter the Zurich Classic. Here's who he's teaming up with

A new team format has fans more excited than usual for this year's Zurich Classic. Apparently, players are excited about it as well.

On Friday, Jordan Spieth became the latest top-10 player to commit to the tournament. Spieth will pair with fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

The two-time major champ won at Pebble Beach earlier this season and is coming off a T-11 at the Masters. He is currently taking part in #SB2K17 with Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman, but the Zurich Classic doesn't start until April 27 so he should be recovered by then.

RELATED: It looks like Jordan Spieth is enjoying #SB2K17

Actually, the entire #SB2K17 crew will tee it up at TPC Louisiana, just not as teammates. Rickie Fowler is partnering with Jason Day, Justin Thomas is playing with Bud Cauley, and Smylie Kaufman is teaming up with Harold Varner III.

Spieth's entry gives the tournament seven of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. For comparison, only three top-10 golfers played in last year's event.

Other notable pairings include Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes, and Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace. Players teams have until next Friday (April 21) to enter.

RELATED: The one thing this year's Zurich Classic is missing

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS