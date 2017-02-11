Jordan Spieth 'dialed in' with ball striking, ties lead in AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Pinterest Jeff Gross Jordan Spieth on the 18th hole at Spyglass Hill in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Based on his preparation earlier this week, Jordan Spieth expected to play well at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. "I would say that everything is lining up real well in my game," he said Wednesday after a practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

They are lining up even better after 36 holes. The No. 6 player in the world, Spieth is the clubhouse leader at 10-under 133 after a seven-under-par 65 at Spyglass Hill on the soggy and foggy Monterey Peninsula.

Seeking his first PGA Tour win since May at Colonial, Spieth had started slowly in his previous three events this year, resulting in two thirds and a tie for ninth place last week in Phoenix. No such problem thus far, with Pebble Beach on the horizon Saturday for the former world No. 1.

Also at 10 under was Derek Fathauer, who was eight under on his round with one hole left to play at Pebble Beach. Jason Day of Australia, the current No. 1, is one back with six holes remaining at Spyglass Hill. Play was halted for the day at 4:21 p.m. PST because of fog. It was interrupted on Thursday because of heavy rain.

None of the elements seem to be bothering Spieth, who straightened out his short game on Monday and then spent time in a simulator Tuesday to check on his swing and solidify his putting stroke. So far, one of the game's best putters is putting well. The hole is looking bigger. But scoring requires less sweat when you hit 29 of 36 greens in regulation.

"I've been pretty dialed in with my ball striking. It really hasn't been much of my putting," said Spieth, 23, who was T-4 here in 2014 after holding a share of the halfway lead. "I'm putting a little better than I did in my last three tournaments and that's why we're towards the top of the board."

To stay on top, his plan was simple: "It's out there, you can throw darts. So you've got to keep the pedal to the metal."

He has the mettle for that.

