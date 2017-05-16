Jordan Spieth becomes the latest athlete to grace the cover of the Wheaties box

Jordan Spieth was No. 5 on Golf Digest's 2017 list of the game's highest earners. And while the details of his newest endorsement deal aren't known, it certainly won't hurt that ranking.

At his Tuesday press conference ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson, Spieth revealed he is the latest athlete to be featured on the front of the Wheaties box. It's a tradition that dates back to 1934 when Lou Gherig became the first to grace the cover.

Spieth, who was No. 1 on the Golf Digest 50 in 2016 following a 2015 campaign in which he won two majors, already has endorsement deals with AT&T, Coca-Cola, Under Armour and Titleist, among others.

Spieth, 23, is coming off a missed cut at the Players Championship. He's playing in his hometown event for the seventh time. As a 16-year-old in 2010, he finished T-16.

We're happy for Jordan regarding this coveted sponsorship. On the down side, it opens him up for "Guess you didn't eat your Wheaties today" jokes when he has a bad round.

