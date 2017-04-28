Zurich Classic2 hours ago

Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith lead, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay one back

By
AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 28: Cameron Smith of Australia and Jonas Blixt of Sweden walk up the 9th fairway during the second round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 28, 2017 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jonas Blixt of Sweden and Cameron Smith of Australia walk up the ninth fairway during the second round of the Zurich Classic. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Graythen

The team of Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith, a Swede and an Australian, had two eagles and six birdies in better-ball play on Friday for a round of 10-under 62 to give them the 36-hole lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

“I think just having a backup, playing a little bit more aggressively,” Smith said, explaining the duo’s success. “And Jonas is putting really good, chipping really good, so you always know he's going to get up-and-down for par, so just shooting the pins, and it all came off today.”

Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay also shot a 62 and are one behind the leaders.

“It's always nice to get out there and start playing some solid golf,” Reed said, “especially when you have a partner like Patrick [Cantlay] over here who really never gets in trouble, so it always kind of frees me up and allows me to be aggressive.”

Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer, meanwhile, posted a 66 and trail by three, while the teams of Jason Day and Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose missed the cut.

