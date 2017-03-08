SEA ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Billy Horschel reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort Seaside Course on November 20, 2016 in Sea Island, Georgia. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Billy Horschel says it's "disappointing" that tour pros are skipping the Arnold Palmer Invitational

26 minutes ago
Hahn
News & Tours

James Hahn looks like he has an interesting pro-am partner

an hour ago
sunday-river.png
News

Golf group continues to sell and market memberships to premier country club, despite no longer owning it

2 hours ago
Missing Links5 hours ago

Jon Rahm’s decision to join European Tour welcome news for Euro Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn

By
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)
Justin Heiman
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

Jon Rahm is 22, a Spaniard and already a star who has declared that he would take membership in the European Tour, welcome news for the next Euro captain Thomas Bjorn, James Corrigan of the Telegraph writes.

“Bjorn has been careful not to appear too desperate for the Basque to declare his allegiance, but be sure there will be celebrations in the Bjorn household.

“‘It means a lot to me to join the European Tour – I’m European after all,’ said Rahm. ‘I have always wanted to play the Ryder Cup and I have always wanted to be a member of the European Tour.’”

Putting the W back in WGC

Taking the World Golf Championship event from Miami to Mexico City last week proved enormously successfully and helped fulfill the original intent of the WGC events, to showcase the best players to the world, Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press reports.

“Some of the loudest cheers from the Mexico Championship came before it even started.

“The shrieks began when British Open champion Henrik Stenson finished his practice round on the 18th green and hundreds of fans, most of them children, called out his name in a way he most likely never had heard it pronounced. Next up was Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson, followed by Rory McIlroy, who all stopped to sign autographs for them.

“Seeing them on television doesn't make them real.

“Seeing them in person does.

“Moments like this is why the week at Chapultepec Golf Club was such a success…”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Haley Joel Osment Talks Childhood Stardom & Acting Versus Golf

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThomas Bjorn's beard is large and scary
    The LoopJon Rahm, one of Europe's next superstars, is l…
    The LoopIan Woosnam endorses Ryder Cup captaincy of Thomas …