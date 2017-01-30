Jon Rahm says he learned English by memorizing rap lyrics

We learned a lot about Jon Rahm at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday. He plays aggressively, he’s fearless under pressure, and he can really putt. The 22-year-old star also speaks fantastic English for someone who says he barely knew any when he left Barrika, Spain, to enroll as a freshman at Arizona State.

So how did Rahm overcome that language barrier? What courses of higher learning made the biggest impact on this young mind in Tempe?

He studied the esteemed writings of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. And yes, those are rappers.

“Memorizing rap songs in English actually helped me a lot,” Rahm told reporters at Torrey Pines following his first PGA Tour win.

Among the tracks that stand out for Rahm? Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools,” and Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.”

“You can look them up, they’re good,” Rahm said.

Why don't you give us a couple of bars at your next trophy ceremony instead?

