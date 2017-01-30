SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods reacts to his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Gambling

Oddsmakers lose faith in Tiger Woods after his missed cut at Torrey Pines

6 minutes ago
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Super Bowl

Here are the golf-related prop bets for Super Bowl LI (and our predictions)

22 minutes ago
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Amateur Jon Rahm of Spain poses on the 18th green after winning the medal for being the low amateur after the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Odd Facts

Jon Rahm says he learned English by memorizing rap lyrics

an hour ago
Odd Factsan hour ago

Jon Rahm says he learned English by memorizing rap lyrics

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Amateur Jon Rahm of Spain poses on the 18th green after winning the medal for being the low amateur after the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Andrew Redington
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Amateur Jon Rahm of Spain poses on the 18th green after winning the medal for being the low amateur after the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

We learned a lot about Jon Rahm at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday. He plays aggressively, he’s fearless under pressure, and he can really putt. The 22-year-old star also speaks fantastic English for someone who says he barely knew any when he left Barrika, Spain, to enroll as a freshman at Arizona State.

So how did Rahm overcome that language barrier? What courses of higher learning made the biggest impact on this young mind in Tempe?

He studied the esteemed writings of Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. And yes, those are rappers.

“Memorizing rap songs in English actually helped me a lot,” Rahm told reporters at Torrey Pines following his first PGA Tour win.

Among the tracks that stand out for Rahm? Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools,” and Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie.”

“You can look them up, they’re good,” Rahm said.

Why don't you give us a couple of bars at your next trophy ceremony instead?

PODCAST: Our talk with Jon Rahm

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJon Rahm, 22, the latest to join PGA Tour youth bri…
    The LoopJon Rahm delivers wine to the Safeway Open media ce…
    The LoopJon Rahm fires 64 in PGA Tour pro debut