News & Toursan hour ago

Jon Rahm roars, Rory McIlroy struggles at Day 1 of Irish Open

By
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf Championship - Day 1
Oliver McVeigh(Photo By Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is again serving as host for the Irish Open, a tournament that benefits the 28-year-old's foundation. But, after a shaky opening round at Portstewart Golf Club, the four-time major winner has work to do if he wants to be more than a spectator this weekend.

McIlroy, who's grappled with his putting as of late, struggled in all facets of his game on Thursday, turning in an even-par 72. While that may seem serviceable, it left much to be desired on a day when the rest of the field went low, leaving McIlroy in 106th place.

"I don't think you are going to get this course much easier," McIlroy conceded after his round. "There was so many scoring opportunities out there with loads of wedges into the par 4s, four par 5s that were all very reachable."

McIlroy, who won last year's event at the K Club, is eight behind the leaders and two back of the projected cut.

"I just didn't -- felt I gave myself a few chances but I just didn't quite get anything going," McIlroy said. "Just couldn't get any momentum. Was trying my hardest out there and yeah, just one of those days where I just couldn't quite get it going."

Warren Little

For what it's worth, McIlroy at least seemed comfortable on the greens, saying he planned on sticking with his current putter after trying multiple flatsticks at the Travelers Championship.

"I'm actually happy with what I'm doing out there," McIlroy said. "It's more, whether it's a little bit of a pace issue; when you come back here from playing in the States for so long, it takes awhile to adjust because the greens are that much slower here. There is a bit of that."

McIlroy's playing partner Jon Rahm fared significantly better. The fledging star -- who bounced back from consecutive missed cuts at the Memorial and U.S. Open with a T-10 last week in France -- stole the show with six birdies and an eagle.

"It was just a great day," the 22-year-old remarked afterwards. "The atmosphere was so good. My attitude, it was probably the best it's been all year. I was positive all day. Kept my routine going. Stayed calm and the result showed how good it was."

His seven-under 65 is just one behind Daniel Im and Benjamin Hebert.

Other player of note include Matthew Fitzpatrick, posting a bogey-free 66, and Hideki Matsuyama, firing a 67 playing with Rahm and McIlroy.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Golf World: Royal Crush

Golf News & Tours

Fantasy Golf Podcast: Our Masters picks, predictions, and best value bets

Golf News & Tours

The Golf Digest Tournament Predictor for the 2017 U.S. Open

Golf News & Tours

8 illuminating stats from Jon Rahm's first year as a pro

Golf News & Tours

Who can—and who can't—win the Masters ... and why

Related
Golf News & ToursThe Golf Digest Tournament Predictor for the 2017 U…
Golf News & ToursGolf World: Royal Crush
Golf News & Tours8 illuminating stats from Jon Rahm's first year…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection